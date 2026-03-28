Nolan Schanuel News: Swats second homer
Schanuel went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 11-9 loss to Houston.
It was already the second homer of the young season for Schanuel, who gave the Angels some temporary life in the ninth inning. The 24-year-old had belted 24 long balls over the course of his prior three years in the major leagues (308 games), but he's tapping into his power stroke early in 2026 and should consistently occupy a premium spot in the Halos' lineup throughout the campaign.
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