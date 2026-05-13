Nolan Schanuel headshot

Nolan Schanuel News: Taking seat Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Schanuel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Though he's typically included in the lineup against southpaws like the Guardians' Parker Messick, the left-handed-hitting Schanuel will be given a breather while the Angels wrap up their series in Cleveland with a day game after a night game. Vaughn Grissom will step in at first base in place of Schanuel, who slashed .318/.333/.409 with four runs and one RBI while starting each of the Angels' first 11 games of May.

Nolan Schanuel
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Schanuel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Schanuel See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
19 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago