Nolan Schanuel News: Taking seat Wednesday
Schanuel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Though he's typically included in the lineup against southpaws like the Guardians' Parker Messick, the left-handed-hitting Schanuel will be given a breather while the Angels wrap up their series in Cleveland with a day game after a night game. Vaughn Grissom will step in at first base in place of Schanuel, who slashed .318/.333/.409 with four runs and one RBI while starting each of the Angels' first 11 games of May.
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