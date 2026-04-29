Nolan Schanuel headshot

Nolan Schanuel News: Two hits against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 7:16am

Schanuel went 2-for-4 with a double and run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the White Sox.

Schanuel has now posted back-to-back multi-hit games against Chicago with a pair of doubles across nine plate appearances. The first baseman has hit safely in 14 of 22 games this month and is slashing .241/.304/.375 with three homers, 19 RBI, 10 runs scored and a 10:19 BB:K across 125 plate appearances on the season. Schanuel doesn't hit the ball hard or possess much power, but he doesn't chase pitches out of the zone or strikeout often.

Nolan Schanuel
Los Angeles Angels
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