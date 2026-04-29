Nolan Schanuel News: Two hits against Chicago
Schanuel went 2-for-4 with a double and run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the White Sox.
Schanuel has now posted back-to-back multi-hit games against Chicago with a pair of doubles across nine plate appearances. The first baseman has hit safely in 14 of 22 games this month and is slashing .241/.304/.375 with three homers, 19 RBI, 10 runs scored and a 10:19 BB:K across 125 plate appearances on the season. Schanuel doesn't hit the ball hard or possess much power, but he doesn't chase pitches out of the zone or strikeout often.
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