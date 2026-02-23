Oddanier Mosqueda Injury: Nursing forearm inflammation
Mosqueda will not throw for a couple weeks due to left forearm inflammation, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Mosqueda experienced inflammation in his forearm after a live batting practice session, but exams did not reveal anything serious. He will be unable to participate for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, and a long shot bid to make the Opening Day roster is out the window.
