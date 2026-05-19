Oliver Dunn News: Dealt to Rays
The White Sox traded Dunn to the Rays on Tuesday in exchange for Joe Rock.
Dunn doesn't own a 40-man roster spot, though he may soon receive one from the Rays after slashing .296/.397/.533 with eight homers, 33 RBI 31 runs scored and nine steals through 40 games at Triple-A Charlotte. Until then, he'll fill in as organizational infield depth at Durham.
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