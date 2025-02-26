Fantasy Baseball
Oliver Dunn News: Healthy for spring training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Dunn (back) will start at third base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

After a standout performance last spring, Dunn secured a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster. He slashed .221/.282./316 with one home run and three stolen bases in 104 plate appearances for Milwaukee, but he didn't see any action after mid-June due to a disc issue in his back. The 27-year-old seems to be back to full health again following a lengthy layoff, and he's already off to another hot start this spring, going 4-for-9 with a home run, a walk and two stolen bases through his first three spring games. Dunn is once again competing for a utility infield role with the Brewers, though he could be in the mix for a strong-side platoon role at third base if Milwaukee opts not to carry infield prospect Caleb Durbin on its Opening Day roster.

