Oliver Dunn News: On bench against lefty

Dunn is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Dunn has started in just two of the Brewers' first six games, but all four of his absences from the lineup have come against left-handed pitching. He appears to be in a strict platoon at third base with Vinny Capra, who will get another start Wednesday but should see his playing time fade once the Brewers face more right-handers.