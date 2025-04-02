Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oliver Dunn headshot

Oliver Dunn News: On bench against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Dunn is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Dunn has started in just two of the Brewers' first six games, but all four of his absences from the lineup have come against left-handed pitching. He appears to be in a strict platoon at third base with Vinny Capra, who will get another start Wednesday but should see his playing time fade once the Brewers face more right-handers.

Oliver Dunn
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now