Oliver Dunn headshot

Oliver Dunn News: On bench against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Dunn is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

With lefty Tarik Skubal on the bump for Detroit, the left-handed-hitting Dunn will give way to platoon mate Vinny Capra at third base. Dunn has logged 28 of his 34 plate appearances against right-handed pitching this season, but he's still slashing an underwhelming .194/.212/.258 while striking out at 23.5 percent clip.

Oliver Dunn
Milwaukee Brewers
