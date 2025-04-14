Oliver Dunn News: On bench against lefty

Dunn is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

With lefty Tarik Skubal on the bump for Detroit, the left-handed-hitting Dunn will give way to platoon mate Vinny Capra at third base. Dunn has logged 28 of his 34 plate appearances against right-handed pitching this season, but he's still slashing an underwhelming .194/.212/.258 while striking out at 23.5 percent clip.