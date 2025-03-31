Oliver Dunn News: Out against lefty

Dunn is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Milwaukee will face a left-handed starting pitcher (Kris Bubic) for the third time in four games, and the left-handed-hitting Dunn has found himself on the bench for each of those contests. Vinny Capra will get another start at third base, but Dunn still looks to be in line for the bulk of the playing time at the position as the strong-side platoon option.