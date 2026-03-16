Oliver Dunn News: Sent to minor-league camp
The White Sox reassigned Dunn to minor-league camp Monday.
Dunn inked a minor-league pact with Chicago back in December after spending the 2025 season in Milwaukee's organization. He spent most of last season at Triple-A Nashville and has a career .551 OPS across 145 big-league plate appearances.
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