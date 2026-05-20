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Oliver Dunn News: Summoned to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Tampa Bay selected Dunn to the major-league roster Wednesday, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Just one day after acquiring Dunn in a trade with the White Sox, the Rays will add the 28-year-old utility player to the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster. Dunn has posted a weak .551 OPS over 55 games at the big-league level with Milwaukee over the past two seasons, but he had been a standout performer at Triple-A Charlotte thus far in 2026, slashing .295/.393/.545 with nine home runs and nine stolen bases over 183 plate appearances. Dunn will provide the Rays with a left-handed-hitting option off the bench who's capable of playing three infield spots as well as left field.

Oliver Dunn
Tampa Bay Rays
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