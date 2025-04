Dunn went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

Dunn walked and stole second in the eighth for his first steal of the year. He had just three steals in 41 games last year and doesn't run a ton. The 27-year-old is slashing just .171/.211/.229 with five RBI, four runs and a 2:11 BB:K in 39 plate appearances.