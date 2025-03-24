Omar Narvaez News: Misses out on Opening Day roster

The White Sox informed Narvaez on Monday that he won't be included on the Opening Day roster, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Chicago will begin the season with Korey Lee and Matt Thaiss as its two catchers. Narvaez, who had been attending camp as a non-roster invitee, will likely report to Triple-A Charlotte if the White Sox don't choose to release him. Narvaez is coming off a rough 2024 season in which he slashed just .154/.191/.185 over 69 plate appearances with the Mets before he was cut loose in June.