Oneil Cruz headshot

Oneil Cruz Injury: Scratched due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 3:50pm

Cruz was scratched from the Pirates' starting lineup against the Cardinals on Monday due to an illness.

Cruz evidently fell ill prior to Monday's game, which prompted the Pirates to replace him with Jake Mangum in center field and shift Spencer Horwitz to the leadoff spot in the batting order. Cruz will continue to receive treatment in the hopes of being cleared to return for Tuesday's contest against St. Louis.

Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oneil Cruz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oneil Cruz See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
5 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
5 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
6 days ago
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
MLB
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
Author Image
Christopher Boan
6 days ago