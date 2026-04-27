Oneil Cruz Injury: Scratched due to illness
Cruz was scratched from the Pirates' starting lineup against the Cardinals on Monday due to an illness.
Cruz evidently fell ill prior to Monday's game, which prompted the Pirates to replace him with Jake Mangum in center field and shift Spencer Horwitz to the leadoff spot in the batting order. Cruz will continue to receive treatment in the hopes of being cleared to return for Tuesday's contest against St. Louis.
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