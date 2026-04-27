Oneil Cruz Injury: Scratched from Monday's lineup
Cruz (undisclosed) has been scratched from Monday's lineup against the Cardinals.
It's unclear why Cruz was removed, but he has been replaced by Jake Mangum in center field. The Pirates should have an update on Cruz's status during or shortly after Monday's contest.
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