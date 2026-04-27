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Oneil Cruz Injury: Scratched from Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 3:35pm

Cruz (undisclosed) has been scratched from Monday's lineup against the Cardinals.

It's unclear why Cruz was removed, but he has been replaced by Jake Mangum in center field. The Pirates should have an update on Cruz's status during or shortly after Monday's contest.

Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates
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