Oneil Cruz Injury: Sitting again Tuesday
Cruz (back) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.
Tuesday will mark the third consecutive game Cruz hasn't started due to his sore back. The Pirates haven't announced any plans to move him to the injured list, though that could change if the 26-year-old doesn't return within the next few days. Ji Hwan Bae will start in center field Tuesday and bat eighth.
