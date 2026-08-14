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Oneil Cruz Injury: Will not be activated this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 2:10am

Cruz (hand) will remain on his rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona at least through the weekend, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Pirates hadn't previously ruled out a return from the 60-day injured list for Cruz this weekend against the Red Sox, but they've opted to give him more time. Cruz has gone 2-for-13 with a 3:6 BB:K through his first four rehab games between Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis. He has not yet started back-to-back games in center field, and the Pirates likely want him to check that box before reinstating him. Cruz has been shelved since mid-June with a fractured hand.

Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates
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