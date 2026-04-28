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Oneil Cruz News: Back in action Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Cruz (illness) is starting in center field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Cardinals.

The 27-year-old was scratched from the lineup for Monday's series opener due to an illness but is good to go for Tuesday's contest. Cruz has gone 0-for-10 with five strikeouts in his past two games but overall has been productive during the first month of the campaign with eight home runs, 10 steals, 24 RBI, 19 runs and an .838 OPS in 27 games.

Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates
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