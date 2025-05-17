Oneil Cruz News: Back in starting nine
Cruz (back) will start in center field and bat leadoff against the Phillies on Saturday.
Cruz missed five consecutive starts due to back soreness but appeared as a pinch hitter in Friday's contest, and he's now officially been given the green light to resume duties as Pittsburgh's starting center fielder. Since the beginning of May, the 26-year-old is slashing .188/.366/.219 with two RBI and five runs scored across 41 plate appearances.
