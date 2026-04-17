Oneil Cruz News: Belts two-run homer
Cruz went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run during the Pirates' 5-1 win over the Rays on Friday.
Cruz put the Pirates up for good in the sixth inning after taking Griffin Jax deep to right-center field for a two-run long ball. It was Cruz's sixth home run of the season and fourth in 15 games since April 1. He's off to a terrific start to 2026, slashing .313/.382/.588 with nine steals (on 10 attempts), six home runs and 19 RBI across 89 plate appearances.
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