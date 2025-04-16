Fantasy Baseball
Oneil Cruz headshot

Oneil Cruz News: Blasts grand slam vs. Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Cruz went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Nationals.

Cruz put the Pirates up for good in the sixth inning, when he took the first pitch he saw from Eduardo Salazar deep to right field for a 385-foot grand slam. It was the third home run of the season for Cruz and his first since April 2 against the Rays. The 26-year-old outfielder has begun the season slashing .222/.343/.426 with three home runs and nine RBI in 67 plate appearances, and he leads the majors with eight stolen bases.

