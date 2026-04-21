Oneil Cruz News: Collects 10th steal
Cruz went 1-for-4 with a steal and a run scored during the Pirates' 5-1 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.
Cruz showed off his speed early by stealing second base in the first inning, and after moving to third on a Danny Jansen throwing error, the former was brought home by an Ryan O'Hearn single to center field. Cruz is up to 10 steals (on 11 attempts) this season, which is tied with Nasim Nunez for second most in the majors behind Jose Ramirez (11). Cruz is off to a strong start to the 2026 season with a .897 OPS with six home runs and 19 RBI over 103 plate appearances.
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