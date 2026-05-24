Oneil Cruz News: Ends homer drought
Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Cruz entered Sunday's game having hit only .179 across his last 10 games, while having gone homerless in his last 11 contests. He ended the latter drought with a solo home run to lead off the second inning, his 11th long ball of the year. Cruz was also moved out of the leadoff spot against a right-handed pitcher for only the third time this season, instead hitting fifth.
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