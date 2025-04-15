Oneil Cruz News: Gets look at leadoff

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored Monday against the Nationals.

Cruz was in the lineup for the second straight day since returning from a finger injury. He's primarily hit third in the Pirates' order this season, but with the team struggling to score runs and battling a number of injuries, Cruz got his first look in the leadoff spot. He started a rally in the second inning with a one-out double, only his fourth extra-base hit of the campaign.