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Oneil Cruz News: Gets start against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Cruz will start in center field and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Reds.

It's the first start for Cruz against a left-handed pitcher since Aug. 2 of last season, as he was out of the lineup the final 12 times the Pirates faced a lefty last year and the first time they went up against a southpaw in 2026. The left-handed-hitting Cruz is a career .174/.249/.315 hitter against southpaws.

Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates
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