Oneil Cruz headshot

Oneil Cruz News: Having strong spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Cruz went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Cruz's home run in the fifth inning was his first of the spring, though he's otherwise had a solid start to the exhibition season. He has seven hits across 13 at-bats, while striking out four times in 15 plate appearances. Cruz has also chipped in three stolen bases while getting several chances to lead off early on in Grapefruit League action.

Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
