Oneil Cruz News: Homers for lone run in win
Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Padres.
Cruz smacked the first homer off Mason Miller all season, breaking a 0-0 tie in the top of the ninth inning. This was Cruz's third homer in his last seven games, though he's gone just 5-for-23 in that span since returning from a fractured left hand. The speedy outfielder is batting .260 with an .839 OPS, 17 homers, 22 stolen bases, 52 RBI, 49 runs scored, 10 doubles and one triple over 71 contests. Even with the significant time missed, Cruz is nearing a career high in homers, needing five more to set a new high mark.
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