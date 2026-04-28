Oneil Cruz News: Homers in return
Cruz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run during the Pirates' 11-7 loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday.
Cruz missed Monday's series opener due to an illness but was back in the lineup for Tuesday's contest, when he put the Pirates on the board with a solo homer off Kyle Leahy in the sixth inning. Cruz is in the midst of a breakout season and sits in the top-5 in the National League in home runs (nine), RBI (25) and stolen bases (10), though his 45 strikeouts are second-most in the NL behind James Wood (46).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oneil Cruz See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends6 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 226 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oneil Cruz See More