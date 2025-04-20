Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oneil Cruz headshot

Oneil Cruz News: Not in Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Cruz is receiving Sunday off after a run of seven straight starts, during which he batted .269 (7-for-26) with three homers, three stolen bases, six RBI and six runs. Alexander Canario is getting a look in center field for the series finale versus Cleveland.

Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now