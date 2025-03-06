Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oneil Cruz headshot

Oneil Cruz News: Pops second spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Cruz has gone 3-for-12 with two home runs and three stolen bases across 12 at-bats in Grapefruit League action.

Cruz popped his second homer of spring on a hanging changeup during Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays. He's showcased his fantasy-friendly profile early in spring thanks to his power and aggressiveness on the basepaths, though he's also struck out six times.

Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now