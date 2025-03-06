Oneil Cruz News: Pops second spring homer
Cruz has gone 3-for-12 with two home runs and three stolen bases across 12 at-bats in Grapefruit League action.
Cruz popped his second homer of spring on a hanging changeup during Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays. He's showcased his fantasy-friendly profile early in spring thanks to his power and aggressiveness on the basepaths, though he's also struck out six times.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now