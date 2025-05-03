Oneil Cruz News: Reaches base five times

Cruz went 1-for-1 with an RBI single and four walks in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Padres.

Cruz supplied the Pirates' lone run of the game on an RBI single to right field in the second inning, and he proceeded to draw a walk in each of his next four at-bats. Cruz has reached base safely in each of his last 11 games, and over that span he has gone 12-for-41 (.293) with 11 walks, four stolen bases, nine runs scored, three home runs and seven RBI.