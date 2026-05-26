Oneil Cruz News: Reaches four times, steals base

Cruz went 3-for-3 with three singles, an RBI, a hit-by-pitch, one stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 12-1 win over the Cubs.

Cruz singled, stole his 17th base of the season and scored in the bottom of the first inning. It was just the third game this month that Cruz didn't record a strikeout after he entered play Tuesday leading the majors with 84 of them, six more than Kyle Schwarber. When Cruz does hit the ball, it typically results in something good happening, as he's in the 100th percentile in average exit velocity (96.1 mph), 95th percentile in barrel rate (16.9 percent), 100th percentile in hard-hit rate (61.4 percent) and 99th percentile in bat speed (78.5 mph). On the season, Cruz is slashing .265/.329/.461 with 11 homers, 35 RBI, 38 runs scored, 17 steals and an 18:84 BB:K across 240 plate appearances. He just needs to cut down on the swings and misses.