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Oneil Cruz News: Receiving Sunday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

It's the first day off for Cruz since the second contest of the season, and it comes after going 0-for-10 with five strikeouts and an RBI across the first two games of the series in Milwaukee. Billy Cook is picking up a start in center field Sunday for Pittsburgh.

Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates
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