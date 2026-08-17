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Oneil Cruz News: Returns from IL, not starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 12:45pm

The Pirates reinstated Cruz (hand) from the 60-day injured list Monday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

After going 3-for-22 with a 3:7 BB:K and a stolen base over six rehab games between Triple-A Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona, Cruz returned to PNC Park on Sunday to be re-evaluated, per Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. With the training staff coming away satisfied with how his fractured left hand has healed, Cruz received the green light to rejoin the Pirates' active roster. Cruz won't be included in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Tigers, but he should quickly settle back in as the Pirates' primary center fielder after slashing .264/.350/.472 with 14 home runs, 21 steals, 45 runs and 44 RBI in 64 games prior to landing on the shelf.

Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates
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