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Oneil Cruz News: Scores twice in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Cruz went 2-for-6 with two runs scored and an RBI on Saturday against the Reds.

Nearly every hitter in the Pirates' lineup delivered counting stats in a 17-7 win, and Cruz contributed to significant rallies in the first and fourth innings. He's had a mediocre homestand across six games, going 6-for-24 with three RBI and six runs scored. Cruz has had a very impressive start to the season, though his 35.8 percent strikeout rate remains a significant red flag in his skills profile.

Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates
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