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Oneil Cruz News: Slugs 12th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 7:03am

Cruz went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI on Friday against the Twins.

Cruz drove in a run in the first inning and then blasted a solo home run in the third frame. He has 12 homers on the season, and two in his last six starts. Cruz has hit .333 with four RBI and three runs scored in that span, continuing his breakout campaign.

Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates
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