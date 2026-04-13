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Oneil Cruz News: Stays scorching hot in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Cruz went 2-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base, three RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 16-5 win over the Nationals.

Cruz continued his hot start, extending his hitting streak to 12 games while stuffing the stat sheet in another dominant performance. The 27-year-old's biggest swing came in Pittsburgh's 10-run sixth inning, when he ripped a 114.1 mph single off the right-field wall to drive in two runs. The dynamic shortstop has been one of baseball's most productive players early on, ranking among the league leaders in hits (22), home runs (5), RBI (16), batting average (.355), slugging percentage (.645) and OPS (1.074), while also sitting tied atop the NL in stolen bases (7). Through 16 games, Cruz looks every bit like the breakout star many expected and will look to continue his dominance at the plate as the season progresses.

Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates
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