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Oneil Cruz News: Taking seat Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 9:35am

Cruz isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.

A couple of defensive miscues from Cruz allowed the Mets to take an early 5-2 lead in the first inning of Thursday's contest, so the Pirates will keep the 27-year-old on the bench to begin Saturday's game while Jake Mangum patrols center field.

Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates
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