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Oneil Cruz News: Tallies fourth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 5:58pm

Cruz went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, three RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Orioles.

Cruz delivered his third three-RBI performance in his last five games. He kicked off the effort with an infield single in the second inning before popping a two-run home run four frames later. More impressive was that this was Cruz's third long ball and sixth hit against a lefty this season, which comes directly after logging only 11 knocks across 125 plate appearances against southpaws in 2025.

Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates
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