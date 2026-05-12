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Oneil Cruz News: Three-hit night in win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Cruz went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rockies.

Cruz doubled and scored in both the first and fifth innings, accounting for most of the offense for Pittsburgh in this low-scoring affair. It marked Cruz's second three-hit game in the last three contests, and he's now on a four-game hitting streak, having gone 8-for-18 during that span. On the year, the center fielder is slashing .266/.330/.491 with 10 home runs, 29 RBI, 33 runs scored, 15 stolen bases and a 14:62 BB:K across 185 plate appearances. Cruz has one of the most prolific batted-ball profiles in the sport, as he's in the 95th percentile or better in average exit velocity, barrel rate, hard-hit rate and bat speed.

Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates
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