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Oneil Cruz News: Three hits, steal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Cruz went 3-for-6 with a stolen base and three runs scored in Saturday's 13-3 win over the Giants.

Cruz was in a bit of a slump prior to Saturday, going 1-for-14 with two walks and four strikeouts over his previous four games. He broke out with a strong game atop the order, which included his third steal in the last four games. Cruz is now hitting .256 with a .783 OPS, nine home runs, 28 RBI, 29 runs scored, 14 steals and six doubles across 38 contests. He's made some gains in power without sacrificing speed on the basepaths, but Cruz's 33.7 percent strikeout rate remains alarmingly high, especially for a leadoff hitter.

Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates
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