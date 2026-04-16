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Oneil Cruz News: Two more stolen bases

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Cruz went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a double, a run scored and two stolen bases Thursday against the Nationals.

Cruz started his fifth straight game with a lefty starter on the mound, and he's only been benched once against southpaws this season. He continued his hot start to the campaign, doubling in a run in the fifth inning. Cruz also swiped two bases, giving him nine across 19 games while being caught just once.

Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates
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