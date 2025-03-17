Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Orelvis Martinez headshot

Orelvis Martinez Injury: Suffers bruised hip Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Martinez was removed from Monday's 4-2 Grapefruit League loss to the Phillies in the top of the seventh inning due to a left hip contusion, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Martinez is considered day-to-day after suffering the injury when he was hit by a 96-mile-per-hour fastball in his lone plate appearance of the day. The 23-year-old infielder is unlikely to be included on Toronto's Opening Day roster and is expected to begin the season as an everyday player at Triple-A Buffalo.

Orelvis Martinez
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now