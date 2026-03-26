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Orelvis Martinez News: Cut by Nats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 8:31am

The Nationals released Martinez on Saturday.

Martinez signed a two-year, minor-league deal with Washington last September, but he'll exit the organization without having made an appearance, aside from the eight Grapefruit League games he played in this spring. The 24-year-old was once a touted prospect in the Blue Jays system, but his arrow has been trending downward since he was handed an 80-game suspension in June 2024 -- just two days after making his MLB debut -- for violating baseball's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Orelvis Martinez
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