Orelvis Martinez News: Dispatched to minor-league camp

The Nationals reassigned Martinez to minor-league camp Sunday.

Formerly a top prospect in the Blue Jays organization, Martinez has seen his stock fall dramatically since being handed an 80-game suspension for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy shortly after he made his MLB debut in June 2024. After struggling mightily with Triple-A Buffalo last season, the Blue Jays released him in September, with the Nationals bringing him aboard on a minor-league deal shortly thereafter. Martinez didn't make enough impression in spring training to win a spot on the Nationals' Opening Day roster, but if the 24-year-old can find his swing at Triple-A Rochester in 2026, he could put himself in the mix for a call-up later on this season.