Orelvis Martinez News: In mix for third-base job

Martinez will get a real chance in camp to win a spot on the 26-man roster and could push for the starting job at third base, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Ernie Clement is the nominal favorite to be in the Opening Day lineup at the hot corner, but Martinez is the player that offers the most upside at the position for the Blue Jays. The 23-year-old is coming off a bumpy 2024 campaign that included an 80-game suspension for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drugs policy, but over 74 games at Triple-A Buffalo he slashed .267/.346/.523 with 17 homers. Martinez's most likely route to the Opening Day roster is on the bench, bouncing between second base and third base in a short-side platoon role, but the young slugger could quickly force his way into a more prominent spot if he begins flashing his power in the majors and can provide at least adequate defense at third.