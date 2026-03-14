Orion Kerkering Injury: Could pitch Tuesday after live BP
Kerkering (hamstring) told reporters after his live batting practice session Saturday that he expects to pitch in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Kerkering has been held out of spring training games while rehabbing from a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. He appears to have progressed enough in his recovery to be available for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game, and the 25-year-old right-hander is aiming to pitch in three games before Opening Day. Kerkering appeared in 69 regular-season games for the Phillies in 2025 and finished with a 3.30 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, four saves (on 11 attempts) and a 65:27 K:BB across 60 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orion Kerkering See More
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings24 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest163 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing226 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move240 days ago
-
General MLB Article
The Most Miserable Bullpens in Baseball: Ranking Every MLB Relief Corps in 2025 So Far240 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orion Kerkering See More