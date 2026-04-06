Orion Kerkering Injury: Expected to return Tuesday

Kerkering (hamstring) has rejoined the team and is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Giants, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Kerkering joined the club in San Francisco earlier in the day Monday, but he'll need to wait one more day before being brought off the 15-day IL. He recently pitched on back-to-back days for Triple-A Lehigh Valley and made his final rehab appearance Saturday, where he struck out two and gave up one hit in a scoreless frame against Triple-A Durham.