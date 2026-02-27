Orion Kerkering headshot

Orion Kerkering Injury: Getting back on mound Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Kerkering (hamstring) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.

It will be his first time throwing off a mound since he suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain. If things go well Saturday, Kerkering would likely then progress to facing hitters and then appearing in a game. The right-handed reliever has plenty of time to ramp up for Opening Day, barring setbacks.

Orion Kerkering
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orion Kerkering See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orion Kerkering See More
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
9 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
148 days ago
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing
MLB
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing
Author Image
Brad Johnson
211 days ago
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
MLB
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
Author Image
Erik Halterman
225 days ago
The Most Miserable Bullpens in Baseball: Ranking Every MLB Relief Corps in 2025 So Far
MLB
The Most Miserable Bullpens in Baseball: Ranking Every MLB Relief Corps in 2025 So Far
Author Image
Dan Marcus
225 days ago