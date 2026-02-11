Kerkering will likely be limited to rehab work in the early stages of camp while he heals up from the hamstring injury, but because he's typically deployed as a one-inning reliever, he won't need much ramp-up time once he's cleared to get back on a mound. The hard-throwing right-hander hasn't quite developed into the long-term solution at the back end of the bullpen that the Phillies might have envisioned him becoming when he first hit the big leagues in 2023, but he'll be a key part of the bridge to closer Jhoan Duran during the upcoming season.